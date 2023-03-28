Banjaras stage 'rasta roko', burn tyres in Shivamogga

The Banjaras' protest against the state government's decision to recommend the Centre to implement justice A J Sadashiva panel report on internal reservation among SCs has spread across the district.

The vehicular movement between Shivamogga and Shikaripur was disrupted as Banjaras staged 'rasta roko' at Kunchenahalli in the taluk on Tuesday.

Vehicles were stranded on the road connecting Shivamogga with Savalanga. The protesters burnt tyres on the road and raised slogans against the state government.

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra said in Shikaripur that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is ready to resolve the issues related to reservation by holding talks with the people of the community, hence they should not take law into their hands.

He said the government has taken a step to provide justice to the people of all communities. Nobody should get provoked by rumours. Efforts are on to provide reservation to people of all communities. So, all communities must understand, he added.

Referring to the attack on police, he said some people are trying to take political advantage from the protest. He has information that some parties are using the situation for political gains. Police personnel were injured and the department has taken the case seriously.

The Minister held a meeting with SP G K Mithun Kumar. MP B Y Raghavendra, son of B S Yediyurappa, was also present at the meeting.