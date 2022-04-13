Barred from entering Karauli, Surya sits on dharna

Barred from entering Karauli, Tejasvi Surya sits on dharna

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2022, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 13:42 ist
Credit: Screengrab from ANI

Rajasthan witnessed unruly scenes after a BJP delegation began sloganeering and protesting against CM Ashok Gehlot and his government after it was not allowed to visit the violence-hit Karauli District.

BJP MP and Yuva Morcha leader Tejasvi Surya was scheduled to visit on Wednesday and photos and videos showed Surya protesting and sitting on dharna after party's delegation was barred from entering the district.

Violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli after stones were pelted at a bike rally on Hindu New Year on April 2, leaving 35 people injured.

"You or your entire Sonia Sena cannot stop us from questioning your dictatorship & Hinduphobia," the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha tweeted.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Karauli
BJP
communal clash
Tejasvi Surya

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding

A startup for classical music

A startup for classical music

Bengaluru joins a global network of silk cities

Bengaluru joins a global network of silk cities

Chennai-based IT firm rewards its employees with cars

Chennai-based IT firm rewards its employees with cars

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?

DH Toon | Communal hatred bigger issue than poverty

DH Toon | Communal hatred bigger issue than poverty

TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives

TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

 