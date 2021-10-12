Barred from SSLC main, girl tops supplementary

Barred from SSLC main, girl tops supplementary

The girl had reportedly tried to end her life only a few months agoafter she was not allowed to take a crack at the SSLC main exam

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 12 2021, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 03:21 ist
Greeshma Nayak. Credit: Special Arrangement

Greeshma Nayak, the topper in the SSLC supplementary exams, had reportedly tried to end her life only a few months ago. That was when she was not allowed to take a crack at the (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) SSLC main exam merely because she was unable to clear her school’s dues.

On Monday, she showed her mettle when the results of the SSLC 2021 supplementary examinations were announced. Greeshma, hailing from a village in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district and a student of Alvas English Medium School in Moodbidri, topped the state by securing 599 out of 625.

Despite repeated requests, Greeshma was denied an admission ticket to write the main exams.

Even the then education minister S Suresh Kumar’s visit to the girl’s house did not help as he could only assure her of an opportunity to appear for the supplementary examinations.

A disappointed Greeshma had then reportedly tried to end her life.

However, the girl was allowed to appear for the supplementary exams only after giving in writing that her dues will be cleared during the issue of the transfer certificate.

Speaking to DH, Greeshma said, “I was expecting high marks but never thought I would be the topper.” Greeshma said she wants to take up science and pursue medicine.

Meanwhile, MD Shanawaz from Grammar Multimedia School, Kalaburagi secured the second place with 592 out of 625 and the third place was secured by Gowri Manohari of Sudarshana High School, Mysuru with a score of 591 out of 625.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

SSLC exams
SSLC
SSLC student
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

 