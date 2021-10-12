Barred from SSLC main, girl tops supplementary

Greeshma Nayak, the topper in the SSLC supplementary exams, had reportedly tried to end her life only a few months ago. That was when she was not allowed to take a crack at the (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) SSLC main exam merely because she was unable to clear her school’s dues.

On Monday, she showed her mettle when the results of the SSLC 2021 supplementary examinations were announced. Greeshma, hailing from a village in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district and a student of Alvas English Medium School in Moodbidri, topped the state by securing 599 out of 625.

Despite repeated requests, Greeshma was denied an admission ticket to write the main exams.

Even the then education minister S Suresh Kumar’s visit to the girl’s house did not help as he could only assure her of an opportunity to appear for the supplementary examinations.

A disappointed Greeshma had then reportedly tried to end her life.

However, the girl was allowed to appear for the supplementary exams only after giving in writing that her dues will be cleared during the issue of the transfer certificate.

Speaking to DH, Greeshma said, “I was expecting high marks but never thought I would be the topper.” Greeshma said she wants to take up science and pursue medicine.

Meanwhile, MD Shanawaz from Grammar Multimedia School, Kalaburagi secured the second place with 592 out of 625 and the third place was secured by Gowri Manohari of Sudarshana High School, Mysuru with a score of 591 out of 625.

