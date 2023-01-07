Basavanna, Kempegowda statues on Vidhana Soudha premises soon

Basavanna, Kempegowda statues at Vidhana Soudha soon

  • Jan 07 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 06:40 ist
Vidhana Souda. Credit: DH Photo

Eyeing the votes of two major communities - Lingayat and Vokkaliga - the state government is planning to instal statues of 12th century social reformer Basavanna and founder of modern Bengaluru Kempegowda on the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

Recently, the government created two new categories to accommodate the reservation demands of the communities.

Following the instructions from chief minister, two BJP ministers, representing these two dominant communities, conducted spot inspection for the installation of statues on Saturday.

During the visit, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Public Works Minister C C Patil verified the blueprints prepared by the departments concerned for the installation of the statues.

The ministers reportedly instructed the officials concerned to organise foundation stone laying ceremony of the statues on the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

As explained, both will be equestrian statues and will be 4 meters in height. It can be recalled that the government inaugurated the 108-foot-tall statue of Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, recently.

Karnataka News
Vidhana Soudha

