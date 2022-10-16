Basavaprabhu appointed in charge pontiff of Murugha Mutt

Basavaprabhu made in charge pontiff of Murugha Mutt

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Oct 16 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 22:19 ist
Davangere based Virakta Mutt Seer Basavaprabhu has been appointed in charge pontiff of Murugha Mutt following the arrest of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana in connection with sexual abuse case involving two minor girls.

Speaking on the occasion, Virakta Mutt Seer Basavaprabhu, who had taken linga deekshe from Shivamurthy Sharana said "the seer has ordered me to manage religious rituals and other affairs of the mutt on daily basis. I am determined to follow the order of my guru. I will take all steps to ensure that all activities of the mutt move on smoothly. "

Prior to this, a delegation of followers of the mutt led by former minister H Ekantaiah had met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru urging them to appoint next pontiff for the mutt as Shivamurthy Sharana is in judicial custody.

Fearing that the government may appoint anyone of its choice as the next pontiff, close aides of the accused seer appointed Basavaprabhu, disciple of the accused seer. 

