Basavaraj Bommai assures government job to acid attack victim

Bommai assures govt job to acid attack victim

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
  • Nov 01 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 22:23 ist
The woman met Bommai at his RT Nagar residence seeking help. Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured an acid attack victim that she would be given a government job on compassionate grounds. 

The woman met Bommai at his RT Nagar residence seeking help. 

"She came to me asking for a government job. I directed the chief secretary to give her a job on compassionate grounds," Bommai told reporters. He said he would personally speak to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma on giving the woman a government job. 

Also Read | Karnataka CM Bommai promises to fill up one lakh govt posts

Bommai said he would have officials check if the woman can be given a monthly pension of Rs 10,000. In the 2022-23 budget, Bommai hiked the pension for women who are victims of acid attacks from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. "This will be given depending on the condition of the victim's family," he said. 

The victim also urged Bommai to help her with a house. "There are 40,000 flats that we're constructing in the city for the poor. I'll talk to the housing minister on doing what's necessary to give her one of these flats," he said.

