Basavaraj Bommai, Jitendra Singh discuss inducting Karnataka Administrative Service officers into IAS

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh here and discussed the issue of induction of officers of the Karnataka Administrative Service into the IAS.

Singh assured the CM that the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) is very prompt in disposing of all the service matters related to different states and as soon as the required procedures and requirements are fulfilled by the respective state governments, the ministry pushes forward the process at the earliest, the statement from the Union Minister office said.

Singh also gave Bommai an update about various activities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has its headquarters in Bengaluru.

He said Bengaluru has the pride of becoming one of the leading space research centres and the scientific fraternity is receiving acknowledgement from across the world.

Singh also explained to the chief minister the various applications of space technology that can be utilised in sectoral areas and development projects, the statement said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: