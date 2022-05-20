Basavaraj Bommai to attend Davos summit on May 23-24

Basavaraj Bommai to attend Davos summit on May 23-24

This will be Bommai’s first overseas trip as chief minister

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2022, 20:31 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 20:31 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office on Friday released his travel schedule to Switzerland where he will represent Karnataka at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, ending speculation on whether or not he will go. 

Bommai is scheduled to leave Bengaluru on Sunday morning. He will stopover in Dubai and catch another flight to Zurich. 

He will participate in the World Economic Forum session on May 23 and 24. He will leave Switzerland on May 25 and return to Bengaluru via Dubai on the morning of May 26. 

Bommai’s travel itinerary confirming his Davos visit was released even as he went to New Delhi amid talk of a major revamp in the Cabinet, including murmurs of a possible top-to-bottom chance. 

This will be Bommai’s first overseas trip as chief minister. He is expected to be accompanied by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and senior officers. 

According to sources, the union government has asked all Indian delegates to showcase ‘One India’ and ‘Invest in India’ concepts at Davos.

Bommai’s predecessor BS Yediyurappa attended the Davos summit in January 2020, which resulted in the BJP government introducing major reforms, including a policy change making it easier for investors to purchase land from farmers. 
 

