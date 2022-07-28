Bommai to visit Praveen's family today evening

Basavaraj Bommai to visit Praveen's family on July 28

Bommai is scheduled to meet the grieving family of Praveen at around 6.30 pm on Thursday evening before returning back to Bengaluru aboard a 10.15 pm flight

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 28 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 17:00 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will travel to Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district Thursday to meet the family of Praveen Nettaru. He is expected to be accompanied by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other district leaders.

The murder of Praveen, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist on Tuesday evening, has led to widespread anger among party cadres who have demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and other party leaders. Ahead of Praveen's funeral, BJP leaders who arrived at Bellare to pay their respects had to face the wrath of the irate party workers.

Owing to the outrage and mass resignation of party workers, the state government called off a massive rally scheduled at Doddaballapura to mark one-year of BJP government under Bommai.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
Dakshina Kannada

