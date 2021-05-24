Basavaraj Bommai warns of action against blackmarketing of Covid vaccines

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned of strict legal action against those involved in blackmarketing and misuse of Covid-19 vaccines.

Bommai also expressed confidence that the issue of the shortage of vaccines would be solved soon with production being ramped up.

“There is a shortage of vaccines. Lower-rung workers at private and government hospitals, like nurses and others, are indulging in such things. Unfortunately, some doctors are also named. We’ve booked several cases and investigation is on,” Bommai told reporters.

“Vaccines are life-saving drugs. Accountability is needed,” he said, urging citizens to share information on blackmarketing of vaccines.

Noting that vaccine production was being ramped up, he said: “Covishield is available and so will Covaxin in the days to come. This will come under control just like how Remdesivir has.”

On the lockdown front, Bommai said the police had been asked to increase barricading of roads to prohibit unnecessary movement of people in district headquarters as well as Bengaluru.