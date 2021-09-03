Horatti to write final letter for residence in B'luru

Basavaraj Horatti to write final letter for official residence in Bengaluru

Horatti is without an official residence in Bengaluru even after six months of his election as the chairman of the Upper House

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Sep 03 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 15:55 ist
JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti. Credit: DH File Photo

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Friday stated that he is writing eighth letter to the government seeking allotment of official residence for him in Bengaluru, and it would be his last letter in this regard.

Horatti is without an official residence in Bengaluru even after six months of his election as the chairman of the Upper House.

"I am not begging for official residence. It is my last letter, and let them allot it or not. Basavaraj Bommai tried to get it allotted for me when he was law and parliamentary affairs minister. Now he is the chief minister, and I have confidence in him," Horatti said.

Stressing the need for pro-people works by those who would win in local body elections, he lamented that present-day politics has lost ethics.

