Basavashree Award for Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously

Chitradurga-based Murugha Mutt has decided to confer posthumously the Basavashree Award on actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Basava Jayanti next year.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Murugha Mutt Pontiff Shivamurthy Murughara Sharana said Puneeth had made a significant contribution to Kannada cinema as a child artiste, hero, singer and producer. "He was a part of several social campaigns. He was selected for the Basavashree Award for his service to society and charity works," the seer said.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation.

The seer said he would visit the residence of Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru on November 10 and meet his family members.