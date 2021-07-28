Basvaraj Bommai takes oath as 26th Karnataka CM in a 3-minute ceremony

In a ceremony that lasted just a little over three minutes, Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday.

Supporters and party workers from Haveri, Bommai’s home district, arrived in large numbers at Raj Bhavan to witness the first person from their district become the chief minister.

The sloganeering in support of the new chief minister reached its peak as he took oath in the name of God. Present at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan during the ceremony were his beaming family members, senior BJP leaders and legislators of the party.

“We are very happy that Bommai sir is appointed the new chief minister,” said Mohan S, a Yuva Morcha worker from Haveri present at the venue.

For more than a decade, the people of North Karnataka have waited for the appointment of a chief minister from the region, he said, adding that Bommai’s ascent to the top post will herald new days for the relatively young Haveri district.

The first person to greet Bommai after he was sworn in was his predecessor B S Yediyurappa, flanked by former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol.

Earlier, Yediyurappa, Bommai and former minister Murugesh Nirani posed for the photographers together, with a smiling Yediyurappa waving his signature victory

sign.

While a sizable number of supporters were ensured passes to enter Raj Bhavan and witness the event, a few hundred people had to wait outside its premises, having failed to avail entry passes. However, this did not deter the supporters from cheering loudly for the next chief minister during and after his swearing-in

ceremony.

Later, Bommai addressed his Shiggaon constituents at an event in Palace Grounds.

Thanking them profusely, Bommai sought their cooperation. “No matter what heights I reach, I’ll always be Basavaraj for you, forever,” he said. “We’re at an important stage politically and administratively. Your Basavaraj Bommai has taken up the weight of all-round development of the state. There are huge challenges ahead,” he said.

Sources said Bommai personally telephoned all senior BJP leaders, including MPs, and sought their blessings to his government.