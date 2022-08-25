'Battling climate change can create jobs'

'Battling climate change can create jobs'

Tripathi said jobs need to be built in academia, technology and health sectors to take the National Clean Air Programme forward

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 25 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 22:18 ist
S N Tripathi. Credit: Official website/sntripathi.in

Battling climate change is also an opportunity to create green jobs with 10 lakh such jobs available in the air quality domain alone, Prof S N Tripathi from IIT Kanpur said.

At the third day of the Clean Air Summit organised by CSTEP, he said jobs need to be built in academia, technology and health sectors to take the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) forward. Noting that the deadline for the NCAP's first phase was approaching, he said Central Pollution Control Board can promote new technology for monitoring air quality to complement the government policies.

Other sessions during the day looked into the need for policy convergence. Principal Secretary to Environment Department Vijay Mohan Raj said it was crucial to adopt carbon-neutral approach to evaluate development paradigms.

Climate Change
Jobs
Karnataka

