BBMP allows walk-in admissions in Covid care facilities of Bengaluru constituencies

Aiming for proper diagnosis and streamlined admission of Covid patients to various hospitals, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday notified Covid Care Centres (CCCs), Triaging centres and Tertiary Care Medical facilities in all 28 assembly constituencies of Bengaluru to enable walk-in admissions.

These centres while working round the clock, examine Covid patients and determine the line of treatment required. Patients can now walk into the facility without any registration, according to the BBMP.

The duty doctors at these centres will be in constant touch with the physicians for expert opinion in case of special cases. All centres will have sufficient ambulances for ferrying patients to hospitals in case of any emergency. Each of these triaging centres has been attached to an exclusive referral hospital, medical college or private hospital for advanced treatment.

Here is a list of Covid care facilities in Bengaluru: