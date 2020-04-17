BBMP budget to be presented on April 20

BBMP budget 2020-21 will be presented on April 20, with a limited number of people in attendance, said Revenue Minister R Ashok, here on Friday. The budget is expected to have a reduced size compared to the last fiscal due to the pandemic.

Following a meeting with the chief minister and BBMP officials, he said that BBMP authorities had planned to present the budget after April 14, assuming that lockdown will be relaxed by the Central government. But, due to the extension, only about 30 people, including the mayor, deputy mayor, opposition leader, standing committee chairmen and all members of the standing committee on finance will be there to present the budget 2020-21, he said.

Corporators from other wards will participate via video-link from eight zonal offices of BBMP, he added.

While the BBMP budget for 2019-20 was around Rs 14,000 cr, the size of the budget might reduce marginally. "I have also advised the same," Ashok noted.