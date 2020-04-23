BBMP health centres to test patients with common flu symptoms

A newfound challenge across Bengaluru in the form of SARI, Influenza-like Illness (ILI) has prompted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to bring in changes to its COVID-19 surveillance activities. The civic body, which was hitherto focusing on testing of those returning from abroad and their contacts, will be shifting its focus to test samples from those with any flu symptoms and general fever.

Holding a review of the preparedness of the BBMP health centres, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan directed the officials to check even those with ailments like common fever, cold and cough—general symptoms of flu. “This apart, the health workers have to visit every household to assess the situation and find out people with such symptoms,” DCM said.

The state government has allotted Rs 50,000 to every primary health centres (PHCs) in all the wards to address any medical emergency scenario at the ward level.

“There are about 133 PHCs within BBMP limits of which as many as 48 centres are in Central Bengaluru. All the PHCs must be equipped with oxygen cylinders to address any respiratory-related ailments,” Dr Ashwath Narayan instructed. He also directed the officials to ensure that pedestrian paths are cleared of garbage and no street vendor shall be allowed to dump any waste on footpaths or by the roadsides.

