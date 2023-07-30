BCCI secretary Jay Shah visits Kukke Subrahmanya temple

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah, along with his wife Rishitha Shah and other family members, visited Kukke Subrahmanya Temple and performed 'Ashlesha Bali' puja in Subrahmanya on Sunday.
Shah also offered puja at Hosaligamma shrine inside the temple complex and offered donations for the daily meals served at the temple in the name of his father Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
He was felicitated by temple administrative committee president Mohanram Sulli.
Campco Director Krishnaprasad Madtila, a former president of temple administrative committee, accompanied them.
