Beat constables are now Covid-19 warriors in Hubballi

The Hubballi-Dharwad police constables are now acting as Covid-19 warriors by supplying essentials at the doorstep of the needy.

The constables of attached to the beat system have been directed to be in touch with residents to supply essentials at their doorstep so that nobody ventures out unnecessarily.

Each beat team covers about 80 houses, while the constables attached to the beat systems are expected to collect inputs about safety, security and incidents taking place in their respective localities.

The constables have collected mobile numbers of the elderly persons of their localities. They contact these elderly persons to know if they need any medicine, fruits, vegetables and if they are facing any health challenges. They also collect details about persons visiting them from other places.

“I call up people of 20 houses in my locality daily and get details of the materials needed. I pass on the details to the concerned. This has helped people under home quarantine,” K V Tumbenavar, attached to sub-urban police station, Hubballi, told DH.

The police station sub-inspector M S Patil said that the police had resorted to the move to help people during their difficult time.

“This will also instill confidence among people as they realise that the police are with them. We are effectively using the beat system to respond to the needs of the public,”

he said.