Belagavi is part of Karnataka & will remain so, says Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Sunday said Belagavi was an integral part of Karnataka and will remain so and that Maharashtra should stop creating unnecessary confusion over the issue.

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his "Karnataka-occupied Marathi areas" statement, Jarkiholi said, "The Mahajan Commission report is final. Both the states have accepted and implemented it. When such is the case, what's the need for the Maharashtra government to rake up the border issue over and over again?. It is doing so to further its political interests."

"I strongly condemn Uddhav Thackeray's audacious and provocative statement. We are committed to protecting land, language and culture of the state and will not part with an inch of land to Maharashtra," the minister said.