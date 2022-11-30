Belagavi-Raichur highway project approved: Pralhad Joshi

Belagavi-Raichur highway project approved: Joshi

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 22:20 ist
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the Union Road Transport Ministry has approved the construction of the 300-km Belagavi-Hungund-Raichur National Highway and works will start soon.

Earlier a proposal was submitted to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the construction of 320 km of road and now the work has been approved. The land acquisition process is already underway and a long-time demand of the people of this part will be fulfilled soon, Joshi tweeted.

There was a long pending demand from the people of this region to build a national highway connecting Belagavi to Raichur.  

Joshi along with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Gadkari on Wednesday and discussed pending road projects in Karnataka.

During the meeting, Gadkari instructed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials to start widening works of the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass as the tender was already finalised, Joshi claimed.

Gadkari also agreed to build underpasses on four-lane and six-lane bypass roads near the Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, Joshi said.

