Belagavi resident Anupama tops Karnataka SSLC exams

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 08 2023, 12:16 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 12:16 ist
Anupama Srishail Hireholi. Credit: DH Photo

Anupama Srishail Hireholi, a student of Kumarareshwar English Medium School, Savadatti scored 625 marks in the SSLC examination in the results announced on Monday and shares first rank with three other students in the state.

An elated Anupama said she had been preparing for the SSLC examination from the beginning of the academic year. She would study for two hours in the morning before going to school and up to midnight after returning from school.

"I was expecting to be a topper and have topped," she said.

Her father Srishail used to work at Renuka-Yallamma Devi Temple at Savadatti and passed away a year ago, while her mother Rajshree works at M M Joshi Eye Hospital at Savadatti.

Anupama said she wants to opt for the Science stream for her Pre-University education and prepare for competitive examinations. 

She aspires to be an IAS officer.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Belagavi
SSLC examinations
SSLC exams

