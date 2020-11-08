Belagavi village tense after desecration of Basavanna's statue

Tension gripped Bijaguppi village in the taluk after a statue of Jagajyoti Basaveshwara was desecrated by unidentified persons on Sunday morning.

The miscreants have cut off the left arm of the statue of Basaveshwara holding the Ishtalinga. Large number of people from the village and surrounding areas gathered at the spot as the news of desecration of the statue, erected at the entrance of the village, spread.

The Katakol police rushed to spot and brought the situation under control. The police have shifted the desecrated statue and security has been heightened to ensure no untoward incident happens in the village.

Ramdurg MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad visited the spot and pressed for the immidiate arrest of those involved in the incident.