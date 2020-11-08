Belagavi tense after desecration of Basavanna's statue

Belagavi village tense after desecration of Basavanna's statue

DHNS
DHNS, Ramdurg (Belagavi district),
  • Nov 08 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 22:47 ist
The left hand of the statue of Basaveshwara holding Ishtalinga was cut off by unidentified people at Bijaguppi in Ramdurg taluk of Belagavi district on Sunday. DH PHOTO

Tension gripped Bijaguppi village in the taluk after a statue of Jagajyoti Basaveshwara was desecrated by unidentified persons on Sunday morning.

The miscreants have cut off the left arm of the statue of Basaveshwara holding the Ishtalinga. Large number of people from the village and surrounding areas gathered at the spot as the news of desecration of the statue, erected at the entrance of the village, spread.

The Katakol police rushed to spot and brought the situation under control. The police have shifted the desecrated statue and security has been heightened to ensure no untoward incident happens in the village.

Ramdurg MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad visited the spot and pressed for the immidiate arrest of those involved in the incident.

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Karnataka
Basavanna

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

 