Bengaluru Chalo by midday meal workers tomorrow

Thousands of people, working as cooks under the midday meal scheme in the state, will hit the streets of Bengaluru on Friday.

The cooks have been demanding payment of minimum wages as per the orders of the Allahabad High Court. They are staging “Bengaluru Chalo” under the banner of All India Trade Union Congress.

As per the statement released to media, the rally will start from Bengaluru City Railway Station at 11 am and reach Mourya Circle.

