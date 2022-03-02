Bengaluru Chalo by midday meal workers tomorrow

Bengaluru Chalo by midday meal workers tomorrow

The cooks have been demanding payment of minimum wages as per the orders of the Allahabad High Court

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 02 2022, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 00:53 ist
A file of photo of lunch being served to students at the government school at Anand Nagar in Hubballi. Credit: DH Photo

Thousands of people, working as cooks under the midday meal scheme in the state, will hit the streets of Bengaluru on Friday.

The cooks have been demanding payment of minimum wages as per the orders of the Allahabad High Court. They are staging “Bengaluru Chalo” under the banner of All India Trade Union Congress.

As per the statement released to media, the rally will start from Bengaluru City Railway Station at 11 am and reach Mourya Circle.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru Chalo
Bengaluru
midday meal workers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Recovering species needs daily action

Recovering species needs daily action

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

 