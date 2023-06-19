Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat train begins trial run

Karnataka's second Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and twin cities of Huballi-Dharwad began its test ride on Monday.

The train, which connects state capital Bengaluru with north Karnataka's most important city, began its journey from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Train station in Bengaluru at 5.45 am.

Scheduled to cover the distance between Bengaluru and Dharwad in 6.55 hours, the train which left Bengaluru at 5.45 a.m. is expected to reach Dharwad by 12.40 p.m. It will leave Dharwad by 1.15 p.m. and reach Bengaluru by 8.10 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train on June 26. This is going to be eight coaches of a mini Vande Bharat train. The train will cover the distance of 487.47 kilometers and it will run on all days barring Tuesday.

Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi had announced that the state will get a second Vande Bharat express train in the month of July. Pralhad Joshi stated that he had spoken to the Minister for Railways Ashwin Vaishnav in this regard.

All preparations for running the super fast train are complete. The union railway minister has given assurance to inaugurate the new train by July, he added.

Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the first Vande Bharat express train between Mysuru and Chennai -- the first Vande Bharat train in south India.

The people have expressed their happiness over the new train between Bengaluru and Dharwad as it connects north Karnataka with state capital Bengaluru.

Now, the people of twin cities Hubballi and Dharwad can experience the much sought after finest rail service after the introduction of the Vande Bharat train, Pralhad Joshi had stated.