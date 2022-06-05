Bengaluru doctors seeing increase in brain fog cases in Covid-19 survivors

Bengaluru doctors are seeing an increase in brain fog among patients who have recovered from Covid-19, according to a report in Times of India.

The condition, which is among the long-lasting side effects of Covid-19, is used to describe slow or sluggish thinking, inability to focus on small tasks, and difficulty in processing information.

Speaking to the newspaper, Tejas Bafna, a businessman recalled his inability to remember the names of his closest friends following his bout with Covid-19. "My family was shocked that I was being absent-minded and could not recall simple things. I never had this problem before," the 29-year-old Indiranagar resident said.

Dr Haleema Yezdani, a general physician and diabetologist stated that 50-60 per cent of her Covid-19 patients displayed symptoms of brain fog.

Symptoms of brain fog may occur 3-4 weeks after Covid-19 infection, Yezdani explained. Whereas the severity of the condition ranges from mild forgetfulness to severe dementia and difficulty in remembering day-to-day activities, she added.

Apart from brain fog, those who have recovered from Covid-19 are also displaying symptoms of fatigue, body ache, lethargy, and loss of concentration, said Dr Aditya Chowti, senior consultant- internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road. The doctor added that 20-25 per cent of his patients are experiencing such symptoms.

Treatment for brain fog includes lifestyle modifications such as engaging in physical exercise, sticking to a daily routine, maintaining proper sleep, and avoiding alcohol and tobacco products is the way out, the doctors advise.