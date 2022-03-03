Bengaluru International Film Festival to start from March 3 every year

The 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) got off to a dramatic start here on Thursday.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s speech at the event’s inauguration was halted midway when the packed crowd at the Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre inside the GKVK campus went beserk at the arrival of challenging Star Darshan.

Such was the noise that it forced the CM to end his speech abruptly before Darshan brought the situation under control by requesting the audience to remain disciplined. It was ironic that the young crowd, gathered to celebrate world cinema, were thrilled at the arrival of a commercial cinema superstar.

Bommai, a self-confessed movie buff, took the incident in his stride and spoke highly in favour of the Kannada film industry. Pleased by the preparations for the festival, Bommai said,” BIFFes will begin on March 3 every year from now.”

Also read: The curious case of Pedro's absence at BIFFes

“So many times, we turn a crisis into an opportunity. The Covid-19 pandemic cast a cloud of uncertainty over the festival. Eventually, the organisers had a litter over 30 days to pull off the event and that shows how challenging situations push us to give our best,” he said.

Bommai’s response came moments after artistic director of BIFFes Narhari Rao’s request to the government to give the organisers more time to put together the festival. Rao was one among the programme’s many chief guests, who included veteran actor Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, producer and wife of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, seasoned producer Rockline Venkatesh, horticulture minister Munirathna, acclaimed Malayalam and Bollywood filmmaker Priyadarshan, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Suneel Puranik and chairman of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, D R Jairaj.

Gift for the industry

Bommai said that the government had planned a gift for the Kannada film industry in the State budget on March 4.

“Kannada cinema is facing stiff competition from other industries. We have witnessed the closure of several single-screen theatres. The government will fight for the revival of the industry. We have a highly influential industry and films help protect the state’s language and culture,” he said. The CM also promised to shortly announce the date to present the Karnataka Rathna to Puneeth posthumously.

He also assured that Puttanna Kanagal’s ancestral house in Periyapatna would soon be converted into a memorial of the legendary Kannada filmmaker.

Puranik requested the government a sum of Rs 15 crore to complete the construction of a 300-member capacity theatre at the Chalanachitra Academy.

“We can censor and screen films at the theatre. It will help us host cultural events as well,” said Puranik.