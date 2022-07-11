Bengaluru JEE topper aims to join IIT Bombay

Boya Haren Sathvik, a student from Bengaluru, emerged as one of the toppers in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 (first session), the results of which were announced on Monday.

Sathvik, a student of Narayana Co-Sindhubhavan school in Sahakar Nagar, has scored 100 percentile and he is one among the 14 national toppers.

He is the only student from Karnataka to secure 100 percentile in JEE Mains this year.

Sathvik told DH that he is excited about the results.

Also Read | IIT-JEE results declared: Karnataka student among 14 toppers

However, he has decided to take up the second session of JEE. “I will be appearing for session two of the JEE to improve my scores and I thank my friends, teachers and parents for their moral support,” he said.

Sathvik aims to join the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and pursue computer science engineering.

“I want to pursue my career in computer science engineering. Covid-induced lockdown helped me cover my backlog subjects and prepare well,” he added.

Sathvik hails from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh. His father is a physical education teacher and his mother works as a biology assistant at a school in Hindupur. He secured 95% in class 12 first term examinations (CBSE) and is waiting for his second term results. Cricket and music are his stress busters.

The examination was conducted in 424 cities, with 8,72,432 candidates registered (BE/BTech).

The examination was held between June 24 to 30 in 13 languages, including Kannada. The registration window for session 2 is open.