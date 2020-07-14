Bengaluru lockdown: Govt gives more leeway to industries

The state government on Tuesday spelt out the full list of industries that will be allowed to function during the 7-day lockdown period in Bengaluru Urban and neighbouring districts.

Almost all industries, except those within containment zones, have been allowed to operate.

A circular issued by Commerce & Industries Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta listed 28 categories of essential industries and eight categories of continuous process industries that can operate in the two districts during the lockdown.

This includes integrated steel plants, petroleum refinery units, cement and fertilizer plants, glass manufacturing and integrated textile units.

The government has also allowed industries located in industrial areas to operate just as those in industrial townships in the two districts.

The government has also allowed movement of employees working in industries between Bengaluru and neighbouring districts.

"Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Ramanagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru districts are considered as one unit for movement and transportation of people from Bengaluru and vice-versa.

Employees/workers working in these industries are allowed to travel with valid ID cards issued by their industry to the place of work and back," the circular said. Industry bodies had termed the decision to impose the lockdown as a “retrograde” move saying it would deepen the crisis faced by the industrial sector