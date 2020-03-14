Bengaluru, Mangaluru students strike gold at law varsity convocation

Law students from various premier law colleges from Bengaluru and Mangaluru stole the show at the fourth annual convocation of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) held in Dharwad on Saturday, after they bagged gold medals and cash prizes in bounty.

Since the convocation was held after three years, 25 gold medals and cash prizes were given to toppers in five disciplines for the past three years. Most of the medals were bagged by the students from Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Likith R P from KLE Society’s Law College, Bengaluru, Sunita Gupta from CMR Law College, Bengaluru, and Avani Jose from SDM Law College, Mangaluru, bagged the gold medals in three-year LLB course.

In the five-year BA LLB, Jaithraj Narayan from Ramaiah College of Law, Bengaluru, Ankita Sharma from Ramaiah Collge of Law, Bengaluru, and Aishwarya James from VaikuntaBaliga College of Law, Udupi, received the gold medals.

In the five-year BBA LLB course, Kajal from KLE Law College, Bengaluru, Abhilasha R from Bishop Cotton’s Women Christian Law College, Bengaluru, and Chandini Padikkal from CMR Law School, Bengaluru, bagged gold medals.

In the absence of Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is also the Chancellor of KSLU, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy declared the convocation open.

Delivering the convocation address, Supreme Court Judge Mohan Shantangoudar said those, who wish to build a practice at the appellate court level, trial court practice is a crucial stepping stone. This is because it is only at the trial court that advocates learn the intricacies of procedural law, he said.

There have been many instances when parties have come to the high court or Supreme Court with a beautiful case on merit, but have lost on account of some grave procedural irregularity at the lower courts, he said.

KSLU Vice-Chancellor Ishwar Bhat also spoke.

Honorary doctor of law degree was conferred on Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta in absentia.