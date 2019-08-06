Bengaluru-Mangaluru trains partially cancelled

Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru have been partially cancelled following landslides on the track between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station in Sakleshpur- Subramanya Road ghat section of Mysuru Division, on Tuesday.

A landslide of approximate 500 cubic meters of soil has fallen on the track between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station in Sakleshpur- Subramanya Road ghat following incessant rainfall in ghat section since Sunday evening. While the restoration works were in progress second landslide of about 200 cubic meters occurred on the same stretch. The region has recorded 213 mm rainfall since Monday. Railway officials and staff are on the job to clear the tracks.

In view of the restoration works and safety of passengers, Train No 16516 Karwar to Yesvantpur Express journey on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central to Hassan.

Train No 16575 Yesvantpur to Mangaluru Jn journey on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Hassan to Mangaluru Central.

Karnataka rains LIVE | Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru partially cancelled