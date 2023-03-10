Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway important project, will contribute to Karnataka's growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory.
The expressway is set for inauguration soon.
Modi tagged a tweet by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who said the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.
“An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory," Modi said of the project.
