Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway important project, will contribute to Karnataka's growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory.

The expressway is set for inauguration soon.

Also Read | A study in self love: Modi and his personality cult

Modi tagged a tweet by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who said the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory. https://t.co/9sci1sVSCB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2023

“An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory," Modi said of the project.