B'luru-Mysuru expressway to benefit Karnataka: PM Modi

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway important project, will contribute to Karnataka's growth: PM Modi

The expressway is set for inauguration soon

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2023, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 11:43 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory.

The expressway is set for inauguration soon.

Also Read | A study in self love: Modi and his personality cult

Modi tagged a tweet by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who said the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

“An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory," Modi said of the project.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
Karnataka
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 