B'luru-Mysuru expressway to include helipad, rest areas

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to include helipad, rest areas

The newly included works would take some time for completion, MP Pratap Simha said

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 22 2022, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 01:30 ist
The 118-km highway will be ready for vehicular movement by Dasara. Credit: DH file photo

MP Pratap Simha on Thursday said the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway project will include a helipad to attend to emergencies. The highway project requires an additional Rs 1,201 crore as nine new plans have been included. The total cost of the project would be Rs 9,551 crore, he said.

At a press conference here, the MP said the helipad will not only help during emergencies but will enable VIP movement. Besides, four rest areas, two on either side of the highway, will be developed. Each rest area will be developed on 25 acres of land. While Rs 464.34 crore is earmarked for land acquisition, civil works would cost Rs 726 crore.

The rest area will have petrol bunk, toilets, recreation areas among the others. The notification for acquisition of additional land will be issued in two weeks. The highway will have 16 entry and exit points and 96 bus stations and metal beam crash barriers among the others, Simha said.

Though the 118-km highway will be ready for vehicular movement by Dasara, the newly included works would take some time for completion, the MP added.

The MP said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured early completion of work and said travel time between Kengeri and Mysuru will be reduced to 75 minutes.

The road between Kengeri and Nidaghatta will be ready for public use by June and the work between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will be completed by Dasara, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Mysuru
Expressways
Roads
infrastructure
Karnataka
Pratap Simha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

Rat on board delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

Rat on board delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

Biden announces new $800 mn package for Ukraine

Biden announces new $800 mn package for Ukraine

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

 