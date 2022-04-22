Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to include helipad, rest areas

MP Pratap Simha on Thursday said the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway project will include a helipad to attend to emergencies. The highway project requires an additional Rs 1,201 crore as nine new plans have been included. The total cost of the project would be Rs 9,551 crore, he said.

At a press conference here, the MP said the helipad will not only help during emergencies but will enable VIP movement. Besides, four rest areas, two on either side of the highway, will be developed. Each rest area will be developed on 25 acres of land. While Rs 464.34 crore is earmarked for land acquisition, civil works would cost Rs 726 crore.

The rest area will have petrol bunk, toilets, recreation areas among the others. The notification for acquisition of additional land will be issued in two weeks. The highway will have 16 entry and exit points and 96 bus stations and metal beam crash barriers among the others, Simha said.

Though the 118-km highway will be ready for vehicular movement by Dasara, the newly included works would take some time for completion, the MP added.

The MP said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured early completion of work and said travel time between Kengeri and Mysuru will be reduced to 75 minutes.

The road between Kengeri and Nidaghatta will be ready for public use by June and the work between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will be completed by Dasara, he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: