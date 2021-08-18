Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will be ready by 2022 Dasara: Pratap Simha

Come October 2022, the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is expected to come down by at least 90 minutes as the extension work of the much-awaited expressway between the cities is likely to be completed by September 2022, prior to Mysuru Dasara.

While 81 per cent of the civil works under Phase 1 have been completed, nearly 72 per cent of the works under Phase 2 were completed.

MP Pratap Simha told reporters here, with the completion of the extension work, the travel time between the two cities was expected to be reduced to 90 minutes. Bypasses at prime locations along the expressway like Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna will reduce the travel time.

The works on all the six bypasses on the stretch would be completed by January 2022 and the highway will be functional before 2022 Dasara. The works were delayed due to outbreak of Covid-19. In order to ensure safety, chainlink fence will be established along the highway, the MP said.

Also Read | 10-lane highway work between Mysuru and Bengaluru unscientific: MP Sumalatha

The work on the 118-km stretch is taken up in two phases. Phase-1, measuring 56 km, runs between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta, while the 61-km Phase-2 will connect Nidaghatta with Mysuru.

According to the MP, Bidadi bypass will be 7-km long while the bypass between Ramanagaram and Channapatna is 22.35 km. Mandya bypass is 8.19 km long and Maddur bypass 4.45 km. The length of the bypass at Srirangapatana is 8.19 km. In addition, either side of the expressway will have service roads.

The highway has a total of nine large bridges, 44 small bridges and four railway overbridges and underpasses for the movement of vehicles and for pedestrians. There will be two resting areas, the MP said.

Simha said, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up the project at a cost of Rs 8,066 crore, he said.