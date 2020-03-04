Bengaluru: Teachers protest as PUC exams begin

Day one of the second year pre-university course examinations began on Tuesday with a symbolic protest from teachers on examination duty who sported a black ribbon.

Protesting against the government for not considering their demands despite a series of meetings with department officials and ministers they decided to wear black ribbons during examination work.

The state pre-university college teachers association has directed all its member teachers to wear a black ribbon while doing exam duties. The association office-bearers went on to say that if the government failed to consider their demands, they would boycott evaluation work.

The association in its demands asked for promotions of qualified PU lecturers to degree colleges, reducing pay disparity between PUC and degree college lecturers and releasing ex gratia payments for those appointed during 2008.