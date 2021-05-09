Bengaluru to begin Covid-19 vaccination for 18-44 years age group from May 10

After launching the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18 to 44-years group ‘symbolically’ a few days ago, the state government on Sunday announced that the vaccination of the 18 to 44 age group will begin from Monday in Bengaluru.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted about the commencement of vaccination in various government-run hospitals of Bengaluru.

The minister in his tweet said, “Covid-19 vaccination will be provided for citizens aged between 18 to 44 years at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir CV Raman General Hospital, Government Medical Colleges, ESI Hospitals and NIMHANS from Monday, May 10.”

ಸೋಮವಾರ, ಮೇ 10ರಿಂದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಕೆ.ಸಿ.ಜನರಲ್, ಜಯನಗರ ಜನರಲ್, ಸರ್ ಸಿ.ವಿ.ರಾಮನ್ ಜನರಲ್, ಇಎಸ್ಐ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಮ್ಹಾನ್ಸ್ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 18-44 ವರ್ಷ ವಯೋಮಾನದವರಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಲಸಿಕೆ ವಿತರಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು. 1/4 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 9, 2021

The minister further said, “In other districts, initially vaccination will be provided at district hospitals, government medical colleges and Taluka Hospitals. The number of vaccination centres will be increased as and when more vaccines will become available.”

Clarifying that no walk-ins will be allowed at any vaccination centres, Dr Sudhakar said, “Vaccination will be provided to only those who have registered and scheduled an appointment on Co-win portal. All centres will have an exclusive session site earmarked for them.”

The minister specifically appealed to the youngsters to wait for their turn and the government will ensure that they will get their jab.

On Saturday, Karnataka received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield as part of its two crore doses order. So far, the centre has supplied 1,10,49,470 doses including 99,58,190 doses of Covishield and 10,91,280 doses of Covaxin to Karnataka.