Bengaluru to host first meeting of G20 energy transition group

Bengaluru will host the first meeting of the G20’s Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) from February 5 to 7 where crucial issues of universal access to clean energy, financing energy transition and just, affordable and inclusive transition pathways will be discussed.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Power Ministry secretary Alok Kumar said India’s thinking on energy transition is clear as it seeks to reduce emissions, but places emphasis on energy security at the same time.

Kumar said 800 million people in the world lack access to electricity and the G20 group seeks to address the problem even as they push for clean energy.

“We have shared this list of priority areas with all the member countries and we have received wide-ranging support. We are very confident that the deliberations in the meeting will lead to a consensus on how to implement energy transition by benefiting each member,” he added.

“Our priority areas include identifying the technology gaps that need to be addressed for successful transition; low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and having reliable and diversified supply chains; taking forward the agenda of energy efficiency in both domestic and industrial sector; fuels for future, our fifth priority, seeks to bring to the table biofuel and green hydrogen and universal access to clean energy and sixth is the just, affordable and inclusive energy transition pathway,” the ministry said.

Referring to a recent presentation, Kumar said the Centre is delighted to know that up to 80% of the energy requirement in the power sector of Karnataka is met by renewable energy on some days. “It is befitting that the capital of Karnataka is hosting the first meeting of the energy transition group,” he said.

The ministry said 150 participants, including G20 members and special invitee guest countries Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, UAE and Spain would take part in the meeting scheduled to be held from February 5 to 7.

The World Bank, Asian Development Bank and several United Nations organisations will also be part of the meeting.

He said the ETWG and the guests will also visit the Pavagada Solar Park, one of the largest such facilities in India.

India’s G20 presidency will see several meetings, including that of the many working groups, across the country and will culminate in a conference towards the end of the year.