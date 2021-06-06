Bengaluru Urban DC shares lunch with crematorium staff

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath on Saturday celebrated World Environment Day by planting the saplings of peepal tree at Tavarekere open crematorium.

He distributed ration kits to the crematorium staff and partook in the food prepared for them. He even served food to the staff who had a torrid time last month in handling the rush of bodies. The facility was created to ease the burden on the BBMP crematoriums.

He also thanked Tavarekere Gram Panchayat for the support they extended when the BBMP and district administration were struggling to implement the cremation process for Covid-19 victims.

About 7 to 8 trees are required to meet the oxygen requirement of a human being. There is a need for creating lung spaces that would help the 130 crore-plus population of the country. Every citizen should plant trees for posterity, the DC said.

Tavarakere GP president Kempegowda, Bengaluru South assistant commissioner Dr Shivanna, TP EO Nagaveni among others were present.