Bengaluru Urban dist 1st in Karnataka with 100% 2nd dose coverage

Bengaluru Urban district (excluding BBMP area) became the first among the 31 districts in Karnataka to achieve 100% second dose vaccination coverage on Thursday.

The district has an adult target population (2021 projected) of 10,32,000, but the total beneficiaries vaccinated with the first dose are 13,26,255. The percentage of the population vaccinated with the first dose is 129%.

At 7.30 am, the total beneficiaries vaccinated with the second dose was 10,34,184.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, tweeted, “Karnataka has now vaccinated 3/4th (75%) of its adult population with both doses! Bengaluru Urban has become the first district in the state to achieve 100% second dose coverage! Congratulations to all the health workers and the district administration for this remarkable feat!”

Watch latest videos by DH here: