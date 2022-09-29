Bengaluru-Vijayawada greenfield NH by 2025-26: Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the 342-km-long Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada greenfield highway will be constructed with an investment of Rs 13,600 crore and the work will be completed by 2025-26.

“The Bangalore-Kadapa-Vijayawada Greenfield Access Controlled Corridor is being developed at a total capital cost of Rs 13,600 crore,” Gadkari tweeted on Thursday.

“Connecting the two major cities in the southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will reduce the travel time by five hours,” he added. Currently, it takes roughly 12 hours to travel to Vijayawada from Bengaluru.

“The corridor will enhance connectivity to existing and upcoming economic and industrial nodes, such as Guntur, Kadapa and Koparthy,” he said.

The NHAI has already prepared a DPR and the highway would be constructed as six-lane expressways, an official in the Ministry of Road Transport said.