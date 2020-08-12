Bengaluru violence politically motivated: Kateel

Terming the violence at KG Halli limits and surrounding areas in Bengaluru on Tuesday as 'fundamentalist madness', State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday suspected political motivation or conspiracy by organisations like SDPI, PFI or Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD), to tarnish the image of BJP government which is running the administration 'smoothly' in the State.

"It seems to be a systematic plan, as to how around 3,000 people gather suddenly and so many stones and petrol come for causing violence? The government would take stringent action against those responsible for the violence," he said.

A former minister and present MLA had earlier said that the state will be on fire during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru, he recalled.

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the violence is not a failure of the police, but the incident is condemnable.

Nobody should violate the law in the name of religion. Strict action would be taken against those who create violence in the name of religion, Shettar said.