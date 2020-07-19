Bescom helpline sealed after 8 staff test positive

Bescom helpline sealed after 8 staff test coronavirus positive

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2020, 00:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 00:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The helpline wing of Bescom was sealed on Saturday after eight employees of the helpline (1912) tested positive for Covid-19. The helpline building will be sealed down for the next 48-hours. 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

In a statement, Bescom appealed to the citizens to call its personnel directly in case of any queries related to the electricity supply. The contact details of  officials have been published on www.bescom.karnataka.gov.in

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As the Bescom helpline was also as a helpline for bed availability to Covid-19 patients, Bescom has appealed to the citizens to Whatsapp on 9480812450 or e-mail queries to 1912covidhelpline@gmail.com for Covid-related queries. The helpline's sudden closure on Saturday caused inconvenience to the public.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BESCOM
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 