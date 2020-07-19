Bescom helpline sealed after 8 staff test coronavirus positive

The helpline wing of Bescom was sealed on Saturday after eight employees of the helpline (1912) tested positive for Covid-19. The helpline building will be sealed down for the next 48-hours.

In a statement, Bescom appealed to the citizens to call its personnel directly in case of any queries related to the electricity supply. The contact details of officials have been published on www.bescom.karnataka.gov.in

As the Bescom helpline was also as a helpline for bed availability to Covid-19 patients, Bescom has appealed to the citizens to Whatsapp on 9480812450 or e-mail queries to 1912covidhelpline@gmail.com for Covid-related queries. The helpline's sudden closure on Saturday caused inconvenience to the public.