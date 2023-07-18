'Best Legislator' award for S R Patil, Srikante Gowda 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday presented the 'Best Legislator' awards to former MLCs S R Patil and K T Srikante Gowda for the years 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Patil, a senior Congress member, was Leader of the Opposition in the Council. Gowda was a JD(S) MLC.

“I strongly believe that all members are good and they can perform better if all of them start thinking about the welfare of people. Patil and Gowda were picked for this award as they have performed better than others. These awards must encourage all newcomers to perform better in the House,” Siddaramaiah said.