Beyond-curriculum session delves into civil services, theatre as options

Civil service exams, psychology and theatre were discussed as career options for students during a panel discussion at EduVerse.

Moderated by creative producer, actor, documentary filmmaker Shilpa Rudrappa, the panel discussion explored the various aspects and career prospects of three seemingly unrelated career options.

Vinay Kumar G B, InsightsIAS founder and director, noted that there is a level of fixation among students and parents to choose just medicine or engineering as viable careers, which also indicates a poor level of awareness of IAS and other competitive exams in Karnataka.

“There is excessive focus on information-oriented education and just obtaining marks. But there isn’t enough focus on personality and overall development of students,” he said, adding that IAS coaching goes beyond just obtaining knowledge and focuses on developing one’s personality, which can be applied everywhere in life.

He urged the crowd to imbibe the practice of reading regularly, particularly newspapers, and advised students to participate actively in college activities that go beyond curriculum.

“Do not run behind placements. Instead, look for a place where you can obtain overall development with extra-curricular activities,” he said.

Renowned theatre artist Dr S V Sushma said theatre is a collaborative, cooperative and composite form of art that teaches one skills applicable across fields.

“Theatre pushes you to become a team player and a leader who takes along people with them,” she said.

She urged the audience to think beyond conventional careers and encouraged them to explore offbeat careers in or linked to theatre.

“There are more than enough career opportunities in this field. The right question is - are we ready for them?”

Akshara Damle, celebrity psychologist and founder of Mano Samvaada, said mental health continues to be denied adequate importance in the present education system.

“There is an urgent need to educate more people about mental health because everyone needs psychology and good mental health,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of giving space in schools and homes for children to express their concerns and worries honestly.

“We have learnt to not care for our emotions, to hide our emotions and not recognise them. That must change. We must teach children to recognise their emotions first,” he said.

Speaking to DH, T S Nagabharana, film director, said that education expos live EduVerse must reach the rural communities to tap into their potential.

"I wish for education to be nationalised so that everyone can access equal opportunities across barriers," he said.

In his session later, he spoke to students about exploring filmmaking as a career opportunity that goes beyond the convention.