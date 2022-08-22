Bharat Jodo Yatra to cover 511 km in Karnataka: D K Shivakumar

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Monday that the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will cover a total distance of 511 km over 21 days in Karnataka.

He was speaking to reporters after holding talks with leader of the Opposition in the Council B K Hariprasad on preparations for the yatra.

"Of the 511 km in our state, there are some forest areas. A decision on the yatra in these areas will be taken by AICC, after discussing with local authorities and police. The yatra will be for 21 days in the state, covering eight districts. All our leaders and workers will participate," Shivakumar said.

The daily distance to be covered will be decided based on local conditions.

"In our state, Hariprasad has been given the responsibility and he is the overall in-charge. At the district level also, incharges have been appointed. They, in consultation with leaders at the local level, will make necessary arrangements," he said.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is scheduled to start from Kanyakumari on September 7.

The foot march will pass through 12 states and two union territories. It is expected to cover 3,500 km in 150 days.