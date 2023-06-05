'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' row: BJP forms fact-finding panel

'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' row: BJP forms fact-finding panel

The decision comes in the wake of an incident in Nanjangud where those who chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were allegedly stabbed

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 05 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 06:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP on Monday constituted a five-member fact-finding committee on an incident in Nanjangud where those who chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" were allegedly stabbed.

According to a note issued by the BJP, former deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Krishnaraja MLA T S Srivatsa and former MLAs Harshwardhan and N Mahesh are the members of the fact-finding committee. 

"This team will soon submit its detailed report on the incident," the statement added. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
BJP

