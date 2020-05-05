Bhatkal reports new case after a gap of 20 days

After a gap of 20 days, Uttara Kannada’s Bhatkal town reported a confirmed case of Covid-19 on Tuesday. A 19-year-old girl from port town, with no travel history, has contracted virus.

In a media briefing on the new Covid-19 case, Deputy Commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar said, “The girl has no travel history. However, three of her family members had visited First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru on April 20. On April 19, a Covid-19 patient from Bantwal had died at the same hospital. Also, the girl’s aunt, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, died four days later. Hence, the girl is believed to have contracted the virus from her family members. Investigations are underway,” the DC said.

Allaying the fears of community transmission, the DC said, “It is not the sign of community transmission. Her family members had visited the Covid-19 hotspot. Throat swab samples of all 10 members including an infant have been drawn and sent for examination. All family members have been placed under isolation, he added.

All 11 Covid-19 cases reported earlier in Bhatkal have been discharged post recovery and are placed under quarantine.