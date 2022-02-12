Bible-wielding burglar who spends proceeds on poor

He is deeply pious and carries a copy of the Bible to “work”. And he loves to feed the poor after every “mission”.

Meet Jhon Melwin, the burglar with an impeccable record whose peculiar ways have stumped cops ever since he turned Robin Hood three decades ago.

The 46-year-old’s bold exploits are like scenes straight out of a thriller. After every successful burglary, he would head for Mysuru and Velankanni to feed the beggars and poor around the churches.

Melwin alias Kariya also chose to strike during the day. His targets were mostly multi-storied buildings belonging to politicians and the elite. He went scot-free all these years as several victims refused to file complaints.

Melwin had been on the lookout notice of close to 50 police stations.

He ran out of luck recently when he was caught along with accomplice Manjunatha after breaking into the house of a senior government employee in Hampi Nagar of Vijayanagar limits in West Bengaluru.

According to police, Melwin took to crime way back in 1994. Over the years, he developed his own style.

“He resorted to burglary only to help the poor. Despite his lavish lifestyle, Melwin lived in a dilapidated building near HMT in Jalahalli limits. A bachelor, he enjoyed life to the fullest,” said a senior police officer.

Deeply religious and god-fearing, Melwin always carried a copy of the Bible during a burglary.

“All his criminal activities were carried out during the daytime. He would dig pits and hide the loot — jewellery and cash — by uniquely marking the site. He also maintained a pocket diary in which he painstakingly recorded every purchase and expense that he incurred,” said another police officer.

While most criminals are afraid of the police, Melwin had special respect for khaki. “In the past, he had unknowingly broken into the houses of police officers. But after realising it, he promptly returned the loot and escaped,” a source said.

Melwin also loved to splurge on massage parlours and spas, where he tipped the masseurs generously.

