Bicycle service planned for local tours in Hampi

The Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority has invited public opinion to introduce an app-based bicycle service for local tours at Hampi.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport has launched a survey to gather opinions on the app-based public bicycle service. The opinions may be submitted either online or offline.

The survey questions relate to the nature of the bicycle system and ideal seasons.

A few private persons and homestays offer bicycles on rent without providing a road map or any other required data. There is a demand for bicycles only during winter and monsoon.

Some visitors now use the bicycles, but the administration has not specified routes for them. The Authority’s initiative intends to address these challenges, according to officers.

It is not possible to use four wheelers to visit all locations. Bicycle is an ideal option to visit such locations. The Authority plans to introduce electric bicycles for those who can’t ride bicycles for various reasons.

The Authority has decided to come up with routes ideal for bicycles. It has decided to identify the agency after the survey process and fix fees, added the officers.

