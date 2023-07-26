Bidar, Hospet identified for development as solar cities in Karnataka

The Centre on Tuesday informed Rajya Sabha that Karnataka has identified Bidar and Hospet city for development of solar cities.

Minister for New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said that earlier the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) hd requested each state to select at least one city to be developed as solar city. A concept note on developing solar city was circulated to the states with a request to finalize an action plan for development of the cities as identified as solar cities and implement the plan in a time-bound manner, the Minister said.

There is no separate scheme being implemented for development of solar cities. States have been advised to implement existing schemes of Government such as Rooftop Solar Programme Phase II, etc., for development of solar cities. So far, 27 States/Union Territories have identified solar cities in their respective States/UTs, the Minister said in written answer.

Replying to BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayana K (BJP) question, the minister said that a Solar Park of 500 MW capacity has been sanctioned on 26.04.2021 at Kalaburgi in Karnataka on the request of the State Government.

"Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited is the Solar Power Park Developer for the 500 MW Kalaburgi Solar Park. The State Government has made a request on June 7, 2023 made request to change the location this park to Bidar citing evacuation constraints," the Minister said.